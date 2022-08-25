Malir police told to stay alert to deal with flooding

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur or District Malir has ordered his subordinates to remain alert for expected flooding in slum areas of the district.

During the seventh monsoon spell, intermittent light and heavy rains started flooding in the lowlands of Malir and the Malir River, said the SSP Irfan Bahadur pm Wednesday.

In case of heavy rain, police personnel are present to help the citizens in the low-lying areas, he said and added that all police officers of the district should help local and district institutions.

He ordered renting tow trucks and mechanics to remove and repair rain-damaged vehicles, saying that to help the citizens in Malir, all the SHOs along with their personnel remained on the streets.

SSP Bahadur also formed special teams to help the citizens and the police personnel were directed that they should be ready to serve the people in every difficult hour. Arrangements have been made in schools to move the population from the Malir River sides and low-lying areas to a safer place.

The SHOs should inform about the people about the rainfall situation in their respective areas. Regarding rains, the instructions of Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IG Karachi Jawed Alam Odho should be strictly followed. All the SHOs and DSPs remained in touch with the authorities in their respective areas.

He said District Malir police officers should help the relevant institutions to drain the water from roads and ensure a smooth flow of traffic during and after rains. Moreover, the road teams should carry with them necessary tools, tubes and equipment/items used to extricate vehicles stuck in rainwater.