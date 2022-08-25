PPP leader among six injured in highway clash

Six people were injured in a fight that broke out between two groups on the Super Highway on Wednesday. According to the Site Superhighway Police, the two groups clashed with each other during action by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board against illegal water connections in the area.

Both sides used batons, sticks and rods during the fight, leaving six people, including Pakistan Peoples Party local leader Lala Raheem, injured. Police reached the scene and took control of the situation. The footage of the clash also went viral on social media. Separately, 30-year-old Aqeel was wounded during a clash in Korangi near Vita Chowrangi. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.