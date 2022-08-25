Rain causes traffic mess on city’s damaged roads

Due to intermittent rains in Karachi since the wee hours of Wednesday, people once again suffered traffic jams and power cuts.

Major thoroughfares and roads in several parts of the city were inundated with rainwater. There was a massive traffic jam on MA Jinnah Road, Numaish and Gurumandir during the rush hours. The rainwater gathered around Qayyumabad Chowrangi, snarling traffic in District Korangi and on Korangi Road, while the Korangi Causeway was closed again for all kinds of traffic. The traffic was diverted to the narrow Jam Sadiq Bridge, where commutes remained stuck for hours.

According to the Karachi traffic police, the traffic remained snarled for hours on the Malir River Bridge towards Quaidabad due to the accumulation of rainwater and broken roads. The Bela Flyover got damaged due to which traffic coming from Hub towards Bela was diverted from Lucky Chowrangi towards the Northern Bypass, halting the traffic all the way to Yusuf Goth.

Meanwhile, an old tree fell on MR Kiyani Road near Shaheen Complex due to strong winds, which snarled up the traffic during the morning hours. However, the fallen tree was later chopped and removed by the authorities. A sinkhole emerged on Dr Ziauddin Road, which also caused traffic jams in the vicinity for hours.

The traffic movement on various roads, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D, Habib Bank up till Siemens Chowrangi, Sher Shahsuri Road, remained affected due to the accumulation of rainwater. The rainwater could not be drained from Qayyumabad Chowrangi, Expressway, Jauhar Chowrangi, and various other areas.

Residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Akhtar Colony, North Karachi, New Karachi, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, Landhi, Korangi, Safoora Goth, PIB Colony, 13-D, Yaseenabad, Keamari, Abul Hassan Ispahani Road, PECHS, and several other areas complained of power outages in the morning and evening.