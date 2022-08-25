Gold sheds Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs100 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs145,900 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs85 to Rs125,086.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $13 to $1,746 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30.