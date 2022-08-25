T-bill yields rise slightly

KARACHI: The government raised Rs828 billion through an auction of the Market Treasury Bill (T-bill), with the yields on short-duration papers increasing slightly.

The raised amount was higher than the pre-auction target of Rs750 billion.

The cut-off yield on the three-year T-bill inched up by 5 basis points (bps) to 15.79 percent. The yield on the six-month paper increased by 5bps to 15.85 percent, while the cut-off yield on the six-month paper remained unchanged at 15.94 percent.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has kept the policy rate unchanged at 15 percent, seeing inflation to remain elevated and will peak in the next couple of months. The SBP maintained its inflation forecast of 18-20 percent for FY2023. It also expects it to improve to 5-7 percent by the end of the next fiscal year.

Inflation in July increased to 25 percent year-on-year from 21 percent in June but was broadly in line with what SBP had anticipated earlier.