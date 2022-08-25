The neglected workforce

LAHORE: Human resources have been badly neglected by the private sector during times of stress. The entrepreneurs in Pakistan remain in firefighting mode like the political governments to put a lid on issues instead of evolving a strategy to solve them.

Entrepreneurs think since the unemployment rates in Pakistan are always high, they can give marching orders to their workers when the chips are down. They are confident that they would be able to replace the fired workers with a better workforce when the demand for their goods and services resurges.

They are not aware of recent research, which shows that educational qualification, though important, cannot replace the efficiency acquired by workers on job experience. With time their efficiencies increase and contribute to overall improvement of efficiency of the company.

Prudent managers make efforts to retain their workforce at all costs.

Hard times fall on all companies, but the ones acting like our politicians overcome the stress by reducing their workforce.

They feel elated that they have avoided closure. But the loss of experienced workforce makes the company weaker in the long run.

Many of their workers are hired by their competitors facing similar stress. But those competitors realise the importance of an experienced workforce.

When better time comes (which mostly do after a year or so) they hire more educated workers, but with no experience.

Raw hands take time to get acquainted with company culture and work floor. The efficiency takes a dip.

At the same time, their workers that joined the competitor increase its efficiency and lead the supply of services and goods in rising demand.

Research shows that about half of what people earn during their lifetime is associated with the skills they gain through work.

A labourer in construction work starts with bringing bricks and mortar to the mason at a very low wage. Over time he acquires the skills of mason. His earnings as a mason account for 75 percent of the total income he earns in his lifetime.

Google and Microsoft create more wealth than the number of employees they have. They hire the best human resource and retain them through better incentives in accordance with their creativity.

There are few companies in Pakistan that have retained their workers for at least a decade. Attrition rates in Pakistan are very high.

All companies that have shown over average growth are the ones that have been able to retain their workers. Companies need the right person for the right job.

A driver managing a company car for a few years knows the routes and places he has to go on company’s duty. He will be difficult to replace with a newcomer.

We have seen that when businesses cry for bailouts because of financial stress, there is no change in their personal lifestyle. In fact, the lifestyle improves with stress because in the absence of work, the sponsors spend time at inexpensive clubs and foreign resorts.

Entrepreneurs should reset their priorities. If there is a need to reduce expenses, they should eliminate all unnecessary expenses that usually occur in traveling and entertainment.

Sponsors of the company must curtail their personal expenses with a resolve to provide funds for salaries of workers. New car purchases should be stopped, and foreign travelling curtailed to minimum to divert the funds towards staff salaries.