Stocks flatline on political, economic concerns

Sluggish stocks moved both ways on Wednesday to cap the day on a flat note as political bedlam, grim data, and speculations over IMF’s next tranche got the best of investors in the rollover week, traders said.

Capital market’s main gauge, the KSE-100 Shares Index ticked down by 28.80 points or 0.07 percent to 43,337.97 points after fluctuating between a high of 43,685 and a low of 43,302.61 points during the day trade.

JS Research analysts said the market remained on a roller-coaster ride owing to multiple factors. “We recommend investors to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy in tech, energy, and cement sectors,” the brokerage said in its daily market review.

Slightly bucking the overall trend, the KSE-30 Shares Index, however, edged up by 35.77 points or 0.22 percent to close at 16,526.60 points.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp, said dismal current account deficit (CAD) number at $1.2 billion for July 2022 dashed the sentiment at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid concerns over increasing political noise, falling rupee, and new taxes to be levied under the IMF programme ahead of the release of the next tranche.

On a year-on-year basis, CAD jumped by 42 percent in July from $851 million in the corresponding period last year. For the month of July, it narrowed by 45 percent month-on-month to $1.2 billion versus $2.2 billion in June 2022. The moderation was due to a 26 percent month-on-month fall in imports (goods and services) to $6.2 billion, analysts said.

Traded shares shrank by 68 million shares to 256.479 million from 324.443 million shares, while value fell to Rs8.747 billion from Rs9.655 billion. Turnover in the futures’ contracts increased to 195.867 million shares from 138.107 million shares.

Market capital narrowed to Rs7.197 trillion from Rs7.211 trillion.

Out of a total 342 active stocks in the session, 129 posted gains, 184 losses, while 29 ended unchanged.

Topline Securities said it was a mixed day for equities where the benchmark index moved in the range of 384 points.

PSEL, LUCK, DAWH, FFC, and PPL jointly brought the index down by 111 points, while SYS, ENGRO, and HUBC together added 114 points.

Reliance Cotton was the top gainer of the day as it rose by Rs34 to Rs494/share, followed by Systems Limited, which strengthened by Rs10.94 to close at Rs391.12/share.

Nestle Pakistan led the losers by giving up Rs127 to end at Rs6,070/share, followed by Pakistan Services that suffered a dent of Rs75 to Rs1,100/share.

Arif Habib Ltd said the market mostly remained range-bound due to the roll-over week.

“After a positive opening the stocks meandered listlessly throughout the day, while last-hour profit taking dragged the index in the red zone,” the brokerage said.

Furthermore, volumes remained dry in the mainboard although healthy volumes were witnessed in the third tier stocks.

Sectors that undermined the index included cement (-43.8 points), miscellaneous (-43.5 points), investment banks (-19.1 points), textile composite (-12.2 points), and E&P (-12.1 points).

Hascol Petrol rules the turnover chart with 27.016 million shares, but lost 12 paisas to close at Rs6.82 per share. K-Electric Ltd was right behind it with 20.811 million traded shares. The power utility gained 5 paisas to Rs3.45/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included P.I.A.C. (A), Bank Al-Falah, TPL Properties, Pakistan Refinery, Cnergyico PK, WorldCall Telecom, Avanceon Ltd, and Telecard Limited.