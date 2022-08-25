OCAC seeks lower mdr

KARACHI: The oil industry has sought reduction in merchant discount rate (MDR) on fuel purchases through cards, and recommended it to be capped at 0.3 percent from 1.5 percent.

The oil sector has requested the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to intervene in the matter citing that the current rate of MDR was not sustainable for the industry.

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) in a communication to SBP pointed out that MDR was being charged by banks on fuel purchases through credit/debit cards. Although the MDR varies across the industry, however on an average around 1.5 percent was being charged by banks at petrol pumps across the country and this cost was being borne by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) and their dealers.

The oil body said that fuel (motor gasoline and diesel) prices including OMCs and dealers margin were regulated by the government and the margins were fixed on an absolute basis and not on a percentage of the final selling prices.

The price of diesel is Rs244.44 per litre and OMC margin is Rs3.68 per litre and dealer margin is Rs7 per litre. Whereas the price of petrol is Rs233.91 per litre, which includes Rs3.68 per litre OMCs’ margin and Rs7 per litre dealers margin.