Current account gap narrows 45pc to $1.2bn in July

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account gap in July, the first month of the fiscal year, narrowed by a massive 45 percent over June, mostly as a result of the government’s aggressive efforts to restrict nonessential/luxury imports and a cooling demand.

The current account deficit for July 2022 shrank to $1.2 billion from $2.2 billion in June 2022, data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed on Wednesday.

The July deficit is almost in line with market forecasts.

Analysts said the latest figures reinforce an improving outlook for the country’s current account balance.

“August number would be much better due to strict checks on imports,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

The current account deficit, according to Rauf, won't be adversely affected by the easing of the import ban because the restricted goods were only worth $100 million/month. “Checks will still be required for all letters of credit,” he added.

Last week, the government lifted the ban on importing luxury and non-essential products to comply with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) requirements. The ban was imposed in May 2022.

The SBP, which compiled the balance of payments data, attributed the fall in the current account gap to a sharp decline in energy imports and continued moderation in other imports.

“The narrower deficit is the result of wide-ranging measures taken in recent months to moderate growth and contain imports, including tight monetary policy, fiscal consolidation, and some temporary administrative measures,” the central bank said on its official Twitter handle.

Imports of goods fell 23.4 percent month-on-month to $5.385 billion in July. Exports also declined 27 percent to $2.295 billion.

Recent numbers show most demand indicators have softened as sales of cement, petroleum products, fertilisers, and automobiles fell in July. The year-on-year growth in industrial output almost halved in June.

The government took temporary administrative measures, including the requirement of prior approval before importing machinery, and completely knocked down cars and mobile phones.

The SBP has so far hiked the interest rates by 800 basis points to 15 percent, which also led to the curtailment of the import bill.

The improvement in the current account will help stabilise the local currency. The rupee which had recovered to 214 against the dollar in the interbank market last week has started to weaken and is now trading at 218.

The current account deficit, however, widened 42 percent year-on-year in July. It stood at $851 million in the same month of the last fiscal year.

The rise in the deficit was driven by a decline in remittances and a slight increase in imports.

Remittances fell 8 percent to $2.524 billion in July. Imports inched up to $5.385 billion from $5.371 billion a year earlier. Exports rose by 4 percent year-on-year in July.

The SBP expects the current account deficit to be around 3 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) or $10 billion in FY2023, compared to 4 percent or $17 billion a year ago.

The moderation in economic activity, a downward revision in the global commodity prices, and an expected rise in the foreign exchange reserves will support the external current account position.

Pakistan has obtained $4 billion in additional financing from friendly countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The IMF programme is also anticipated to resume as its board meeting for the approval of the next tranche is scheduled for August 29.

The SBP expects the foreign reserves to probably reach $16 billion in FY2023. The additional funding that Pakistan will have access to this fiscal year will be the driving force behind this. This would also depend on Pakistan’s adhering to the steps agreed with the IMF for the resumption of its programme.

For FY2023, Pakistan's gross finance requirements—which take into account the current account deficit and debt repayments—would be roughly $30 billion, while available financing against this is estimated at $37 billion.