Our provincial govts disappointed workers: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said Tuesday the workers are not satisfied with their provincial governments over the “arrest and torture” of Shahbaz Gill.

In his tweets, he said that he wants to clarify that the people had not voted them to become ministers only. “Our provincial governments have disappointed the workers whether it is an attempt to arrest Imran Khan or the May 25 incidents, or arrest and torture of Shahbaz Gill,” he maintained.

He said that the judiciary in the federal capital has failed to protect the rights of prisoners as the party continues to demand a probe into the allegations of torture on Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill in incarceration.

He said that multiple international human rights bodies launching a probe into the said allegations is proof of the failure of the judicial system.

“Islamabad Judiciary have miserably failed to safeguard prisoners rights against torture. However, it appears Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and United Nations Human Rights Council have started an initial probe into the torture and sexual abuse allegations in the case of Shahbaz Gill [...] yet another proof of judicial system failure,” Fawad wrote.

“Amnesty International is concerned about the allegations of torture being made by the lawyers of Shahbaz Gill, and calls for an immediate, effective and impartial inquiry investigating these claims,” the tweet read.

Separately, in a conversation with BBC, Fawad said that the most unique thing that has never happened in Pakistan before is that political opponents are being charged over blasphemy and terrorism.

“What Imran Khan said was that his chief of staff [Shahbaz Gill] was abducted and tortured, and the magistrate handed him over back to police without investigating the charges of torture,” he said.

Fawad said that Imran said that he will file a case against the magistrate for not investigating the charges. This led to the registration of a terrorism case against Khan but it had “no legal significance and it will be quashed by the Supreme Court,” Chaudhry insisted.

When asked wouldn’t Khan’s supporters gathering in huge numbers outside his residence aggravate the political situation, the politician responded in the positive. “This situation will escalate further because the puppet government with the help of [the] establishment is trying to rule the country by force.”