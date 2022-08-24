World sees who people stand with: Imran

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. —File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the world had seen who the people stood with, adding that neither he came under pressure earlier nor would he in future.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party here. The participants of the meeting discussed the political situation and nationwide rallies of the party chief, reports the local media.

“I will not step back from the struggle for real independence,” Imran told the participants, adding that struggle for a better governance system would continue. The PTI chairman said he would not come under any pressure come what may and vowed to continue his struggle for ‘real independence’.

A media outlet quoted sources as saying that the parliamentary party decided to intensify pressure on the coalition government for early general elections. The meeting also decided that Imran Khan’s countrywide rallies would go on as planned. The parliamentary party also briefed Imran Khan on preparations for the upcoming by-polls on nine National Assembly seats