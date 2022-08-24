Prohibited funds: ECP seeks PTI’s reply by Sept 6

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought an answer from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the prohibited funds confiscation case till September 6. The PTI counsel, during the hearing of the case, sought time from Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for submitting the answer and relevant documents. The CEC said the PTI had already submitted all the relevant documents.
The PTI counsel said there still were documents to be sought from PTI foreign chapters. He sought four weeks for submitting the documents, but the CEC said that time above one week could not be given. He then sought the answer from the PTI till September 6.
The Pakistan Navy’s wide-scale humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations continue in far-flung rural...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has stressed the need for immediate humanitarian...
KARACHI: Three former high court judges believe unconditional apology is the only way out for PTI chairman Imran Khan...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Police have been approached for lodging cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan...
Political parties are engaged in power politics and crucial national security issues are on the backburner, says Raza...
The release of next tranche worth of $1.17 billion would be granted on August 29 in Washington on the basis of LoI
Comments