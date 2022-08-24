Prohibited funds: ECP seeks PTI’s reply by Sept 6

File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought an answer from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the prohibited funds confiscation case till September 6. The PTI counsel, during the hearing of the case, sought time from Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for submitting the answer and relevant documents. The CEC said the PTI had already submitted all the relevant documents.

The PTI counsel said there still were documents to be sought from PTI foreign chapters. He sought four weeks for submitting the documents, but the CEC said that time above one week could not be given. He then sought the answer from the PTI till September 6.