Cases against PDM leaders to attract counter-legal action: Kamran

ISLAMABAD: The KP government decision to register cases against the PDM leadership on account of their old statements will attract counter-legal action as this exercise will constitute criminal offence on the part of prosecution.

These views were expressed by member of the PDM legal team Senator Kamran Murtaza of the JUI on Tuesday, who has also served as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. He reminded that the PTI, in sheer frustration, is mulling registering bogus cases against its opponents, but it wouldn’t work. He warned that the PDM wouldn’t plead with courts to quash the cases but would beg registration of counter-cases under Section 182 and 211 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for leveling false allegations.

Murtaza said PTI Chairman Imran Niazi and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would be designated as accused in that eventuality since the scheme of such cases had been worked out under the supervision of the both.

He said the cases against the PTI leadership were the result of the PTI’s own follies and, unfortunately, they were targeting the PDM unlawfully. “The fact is that no sensible person is present in PTI ranks and they lack acumen to comprehend the consequences of their foolishness and actions,” he said, adding that the legal fraternity was hurt by the public address made by Imran Niazi the other day at Islamabad’s F-9 Park, who threatened a learned sessions judge of the federal capital for her duty regarding administering justice. Imran and his cronies should be punished for disrespecting the honourable judge publicly, who was an upright judge and incidentally a lady, he said.