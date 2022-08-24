Three men gang-rape woman

ISLAMABAD: Three men criminally assaulted a woman for more than 12 hours in a house on Kashmir Square in the federal capital. According to the FIR registered by the Secretariat Police Station, the woman, a resident of G-12, was called by one Abdullah to show her round a house for rent on Kashmir Road. She said Saad Abdullah and their friend raped hermultiple times before she was allowed to go home.
