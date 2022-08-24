Financial crunch in print media: APNS urges federal, provincial govts to expedite payments

KARACHI: The Executive Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has urged the federal and provincial governments to expedite the payments to the print media so that the newspapers could meet their expenses.

In its meeting held on Tuesday at APNS House, Karachi under the chair of its president, Sarmad Ali, the members of the executive committee pointed out that the member publications were facing serious financial crisis due to the delay in payments.

The members also agreed to start the press campaign for highlighting the importance of the print media. The executive committee showed its concern on the havoc created by the recent floods and heavy rains and sympathised with the people of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab. It also asked the member publications to create awareness on the plight of the flood victims in national press.