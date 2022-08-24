 
Wednesday August 24, 2022
NA rejects social media reports on NA speaker delegation

By Our Correspondent
August 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly spokesman has termed baseless the news circulating on the social media that the NA speaker is attending the ongoing Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Helifex, Canada, with a 25-member delegation.

The spokesman said on the contrary in total, a five-member official delegation is representing the National Assembly. The spokesman reminded all those spreading such rumours that they were only playing in the hands of anti-Pakistan and anti-democracy forces.

