Minority leaders condemn desecration of Holy Quran

HYDERABAD: Local representatives of religious minorities in Hyderabad on Tuesday accused India of trying to portray a negative image of Pakistan by capitalising on the events of August 21, when unrest ensued across the city over an incident of alleged desecration of the Holy Quran. Minority leaders addresssed a press conference on Tuesday where they condemned the incident and called for restoring peace in Hyderabad.

They claimed that the Indian government was using the incident to portray Pakistan in a negative light. “Religious minorities are being well protected by state institutions in Pakistan, whereas the situation is worsening for religious minorities in India,” said G M Parkash.