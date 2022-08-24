US does not support any political party: State Deptt

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) declined to comment on terrorism-related charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan saying it does not side with a political party.

In a press conference, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the country was of course aware of the reports about the charges. But he said this is a matter of the Pakistani legal and judicial system.”It is not directly a matter for the United States, and that’s because we don’t have a position on one political candidate or party versus any other political candidate or party,” Price said, explaining Washington’s stand on the political situation in Pakistan. The State Department spokesperson added that the US supports the “peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles in Pakistan and around the world”.In a separate press briefing spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric said, the UN secretary general António Guterres has called for an “impartial legal process” and respect for rule of law and human rights. Dujarric said the international body was aware of the charges brought against Khan. The Secretary-General [...] emphasises the need for a competent independent and impartial legal process his spokesperson added. She added: “The Secretary General urges calm, lowering of tensions and respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms.”