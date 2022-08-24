Police break up LG secretaries protest

PESHAWAR: A number of protesters were arrested on Tuesday when police resorted to baton-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the neighbourhood and village council secretaries outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
A large number of secretaries, who are part of the Local Government, were staging a sit-in outside the KP Assembly to force the government to accept their demands. The secretaries headed by the president of their association, Liaqat Ali Khan, were trying to highlight their demands which included upgrading of post, time-scale, service structure, computer allowance and honoraria for the services they offer during the anti-polio campaign.
