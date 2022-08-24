Crime analytics and smart policing to be implemented in Pakistan: Aminul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq on Tuesday announced that the crime analytics and smart policing (CASP) project would be put in place across the country after its successful pilot project was implemented in the federal and provincial capitals.

Talking to The News, the federal minister recalled that his ministry is making a major change in the decades-old policing system through the CASP initiative. The police system in Punjab is being rolled out across the country to bring a unified and integrated policing system, he added.

The CASP was initiated and funded by the MoITT and executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board to roll out the technology initiatives of police and develop an analytics umbrella for predictive policing.

“In the first phase, the different core systems have been implemented in Karachi, Islamabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Quetta under the CASP, he added. The minister explained that through the police station record management system, 25 registers of the police station, including the register-one, the FIR has been automated. So far, 169,377 FIRs have been registered in the provincial capitals.

The minister said the complaints management system (CMS) is a hassle-free complaint submitting process for the public at the police station level that has been introduced. With 895,899 complaints added so far, this system would ensure digital inclusion, he added.

He said that criminal record office – (CRO) system is used for criminal record management and identification of criminals by using biometrics, physical appearance and previous crime history. With the help of this system, 524,030 criminal records have been registered so far, he added.

Aminul Haq also referred to the Police Khidmat Markaz (PKM), saying 14 services are being provided at these centers, he said, adding that the “Hotel Eye” web-application has been developed to log check-ins/check-outs at the hotels.

It saves personal data of the visitor, including the CNIC and other mandatory details, he said, adding that in case, a criminal record checks in, this system facilitates the police by sending a notification for prompt action as it is integrated with Nadra, PSRMS and CRO.

Highlighting the overall impact of the CASP, Syed Aminul Haq said the establishment of the first national criminal database with 1.5 million criminal profiles and first national crimes database with 6.5 million crimes recorded, initiation of the first ICJS, development of the first AI-based predictive policing systems, improved service delivery to public, provision of a platform for research and development would be ensured. Integration of all systems will help various departments to coordinate and help in effective decision-making he said.