Issues exacerbate as ICU functioning sans dean for over 2 years

PESHAWAR: The historic Islamia College University (ICU) has been functioning without any dean and pro-vice-chancellor for the last over two years, exacerbating the academic, research and governance issues in the institution, while the authorities concerned are trying to convene ‘ordinary meeting’ of the university’s Senate to accord approval to the redesigned five faculties after which appointment of deans would be made possible.

The Governor Inspection Team (GIT) had raised serious reservations over the faculties of the university. The University’s Senate in its meeting held some two years back had decided to reconstitute the faculties.

The university administration, according to Vice-Chancellor Dr Gul Majeed Khan, went through the necessary process for reconstitution of faculties and submitted the report to the authorities concerned after proper approval from the statutory bodies.

The university submitted a request to the chancellor for convening an ordinary meeting of the university for which the agenda had been sent. But the meeting could not be convened despite numerous reminders, Dr Gul Majeed told The News. Once the new faculties are approved, new deans would be appointed, he added.

There is a general perception in the university that the administration is reluctant to get new deans and pro-vice-chancellor appointed only to maintain its monopoly.

The vice-chancellor said he could have named in-charge deans for various faculties. But he could not do it because certain senior professors had been barred by the Senate by name from appointment against such positions. So, if he had appointed junior professors there as dean, it would have created further problems.

“Therefore, I preferred to wait till the approval of the new faculties for which deans will be appointed as per prescribed procedure”, he added.

The office of pro-vice-chancellor has been vacant in the university since the ouster of former acting vice-chancellor Dr Naushad Khan in October 2020.

The university sent names of around a dozen professors to the Higher Education Department (HED) for selection of one among them as pro-vice-chancellor. As per procedure, the HED would pick three names from the list suggested by the university and send a summary to the chancellor through the chief minister for selecting one among them as pro-vice-chancellor. The process, too, has been taking unnecessarily a long time, according to sources.

It seems the government is least bothered about resolving the key issues faced by public sector universities.

Provision of substantial funds, appointments to key positions and ensuring transparency in the appointment have been the major issues haunting the public sector universities.

Questions have also been raised about the academic upbringing, promotion of research, development projects and administrative issues at Islamia College University.

Reports suggested that the repeated strikes in the university have resulted in a waste of the time of the students.

Research activities in the university are not visible, some reports say. No new development project could be brought to the university, while the ongoing mega project has been suffering a long delay, sources said. The financial management in the university has come under question as well.

However, the vice-chancellor has his own story to tell. He claimed that enough development has been made on all fronts during his nearly one-and-a-half year stay as vice-chancellor of the university. The vice-chancellor said that on the research side frequency has been brought about in holding regular meetings of the Advanced Study and Research Board (ASRB).

“When I joined the university in March 2021, a thick file of ASRB agenda was placed before me. The meeting was not regular and many cases/research proposals were pending,” he said.

He issued strict directives that the meeting would be held in the last week of every month and it was properly implemented.

As a result, the agenda of the latest ASRB meeting was the shortest with only six or seven cases. “This is a big improvement,” he said.

He added that he mentioned the Islamia College name on his research papers he got published in various impact factor journals.

However, the number of PhDs, MPhil and research papers published by faculty members/scholars of the university could not be known, he added.

On the academic side, the vice-chancellor said that regularity has been brought about in classes.

“Power generators have been repaired to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in classrooms. Results system has been streamlined and rules for admissions have been framed and are being implemented,” he added.

He counted a number of steps taken by the current administration to bring the university out of the financial crisis. The vice-chancellor said that when he joined the university, the teachers and employees’ salaries had been pending for three months.

He said that he had not only ensured the disburesemnet of the salaries to them, but had also given them the 30 percent pay-raise announced by the government from time to time.

The vice-chancellor said he adopted austerity measures in view of the poor financial status of the university and the initiative he took from himself by cutting down the expenses of his office, residence, POL and other charges.

He said that efforts were made to properly utilize the commercial and agriculture properties of the universities and great success was achieved in this regard.

“Formal agreements were signed with the tenants of the university’s shops in Charsadda and 700 percent to 1,300 percent increase was made in rents. The university owns some 220 shops in Khyber Bazar Peshawar, 200 shops in the vegetable market and main bazaar in Charsadda. It also owns some 4,000 kanals of agricultural land in Charsadda,” he added.