Disease triggers meat ban in Oghi

MANSEHRA: The Oghi tehsil administration on Tuesday imposed a ban on the sale of cows and bulls’ meat on Tuesday after the lumpy skin disease surged to an alarming position and left dozens of cattle dead.

The decision was taken at a meeting held with Assistant Commissioner Hasrat Khan in the chair and attended among others by officials of the Livestock Department and the president of traders and butchers associations.

“We have imposed a ban on the sale of cows and bulls meat for the safety of people and butchers who violate the curb would be taken to justice under strict relevant laws,” Hasrat Khan told the meeting. He said that henceforth butchers across the tehsil could only sell buffaloes’ meat until the ban put in place to protect the people from the virus was over.

“The people should not be panicked about lumpy skins disease in cattle’s as imposition of ban is one of the precautionary measures being taken for the safety of people,” Khan said

Dr Muzafar Khan, the head of the Livestock department in the tehsil, told reporters the milk of the cow could be used as usual despite it being infected with lumpy skin diseases but the meat could affect the human body.

Speaking to media men, Sarbuland Khan, the president of the trader’s body, said that cattle were being perished in every village and town but the department concerned was yet to start the vaccination process in the tehsil.

TORGHAR: The Tehsil government of Kundar Hassanzai in Torghar district on Tuesday passed a tax-free and surplus budget of Rs485 million for the ongoing fiscal year 2022/23.

“We have achieved a great milestone as none of the council’s members voted against the budget as Rs390 million would go for the development schemes to be executed across the tehsil,” Momin Gul Khan, Kundar Hassanzai tehsil chairman, told the budget session.