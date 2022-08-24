Large size fruit bats damaging orchards in Shangla

PESHAWAR: Large size bats have suddenly arrived at mountainous areas of Shangla district, damaging orchids of persimmon, apple, pears, walnuts besides surprising locals as how to tackle them and protect their ripen fruits from damage.
“For the last few days a large number of big size bats have arrived in our area which remained dangling in trees during day time and at night start destroying ripen fruit and green cover including maize crops,” shared Hussain Ali, a resident of Pirabad area of Alpuri tehsil of Shangla district.
Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Hussain Ali apprised that this is the first time in his life that such a large number of bats have arrived in the area, astonishing the locals who are connecting different anecdotes behind attack by the flying mammal scientifically known as Chiroptera.
