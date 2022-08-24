Police break up LG secretaries protest

PESHAWAR: A number of protesters were arrested on Tuesday when police resorted to baton-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the neighbourhood and village council secretaries outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

A large number of secretaries, who are part of the Local Government, were staging a sit-in outside the KP Assembly to force the government to accept their demands.

The secretaries headed by the president of their association, Liaqat Ali Khan, were trying to highlight their demands which included upgrading of post, time-scale, service structure, computer allowance and honoraria for the services they offer during the anti-polio campaign.

The sources said the protest on the road started at 12 noon. This led to traffic jams on this road and other nearby roads.

There were negotiations with the protesters to help reopen the roads to ease the situation and end the traffic gridlocks to provide relief to the suffering motorists and commuters.

After the negotiations failed at 4:30 pm, the police baton charged the protesters and fired tear gas shells to disperse them. There were reports that many protesters were wounded during the baton charge and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The use of force and arrest angered the protesters who headed to the Capital Metropolitan Government building. They raised slogans against the police for the use of force and the arrest of their colleagues. They vowed to continue the protest. Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali consoled and pacified the protesters.

Police, however, claimed that no one was injured but some protesters were taken into custody, adding action was being taken under the law.