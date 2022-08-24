CM takes notice of cardiac patients’ sufferings

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the suffering of cardiac patients after the refusal by the private hospitals to operate them under the Sehat Card Plus scheme, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the Health Department and other relevant authorities to immediately suspend all other services under Sehat Card Plus (SCP) to all the health facilities refusing cardiac procedures.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is offering free health services to the KP population under its flagship universal health coverage, Sehat Card Plus scheme.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had widely appreciated the scheme and getting free health services, mostly in expensive hospitals in the province, which they had never imagined.

The private sector hospitals had mostly benefitted from the SCP programme as patients usually don’t need to waste their time seeking services as compared to the public sector hospitals.

Around 85 per cent of the SCP funds are going to the private sector hospitals as they plan how to attract patients. There are few private hospitals in KP that offer cardiac surgery services and the patients used to go there.

Among these hospitals, there are very few cardiac surgeons who are known for their fine skills and most of the patients prefer to seek their services.

However, they have long started discouraging patients requiring cardiac surgeries under the SCP as they thought the rates were quite low and didn’t suit them.

The issue came to the surface recently when all cardiac surgeons held a meeting and decided to stop surgeries under the SCP, until the government revised the rates.

They proposed new rates and agreed to resume surgeries if the government increased the charges. It angered the chief minister and he felt the private hospitals were blackmailing the government.

According to sources Mahmood Khan said he would not let the cardiac patients suffer and directed the Health Department and other authorities concerned to immediately suspend the SCP services of all those hospitals refusing cardiac surgeries.

“Some of the officials later tried to explain to the chief minister that they will resolve the issue but he said he will make at least one hospital an example for others so they don’t blackmail the patients and the government,” an official told The News.

Pleading anonymity, he said they had to obey the directives of the chief minister and suspended all services of the hospital under the SCP scheme.

The same hospital came to the limelight after a 30 years old cardiac patient from the Shangla district in the Malakand Division was refused surgery.

According to the officials, there are quite skilled and professional cardiac surgeons in the same hospital and hoped they would sort out the issue.

Some of the private hospitals registered with State Life Insurance Company are under criticism for their poor health coverage, particularly in surgical procedures. Some of the hospitals just to make maximum money from the SCP scheme had initiated different sensitive surgical medical procedures and hired very inexperienced staff.

Refusing surgery had caused multiple problems to the increasing number of cardiac patients.

Pakistan Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons (PAC&TS), on August 2, wrote to the government to review the current procedural rates for cardiovascular and thoracic surgeries. They had argued that keeping in view of the current inflation, it was not possible for them to treat any patient in the present package of Sehat Card Plus.

Private hospitals, in order to discourage cardiac patients, wanted services under Sehat Card Plus, the doctors would give them long dates to force them into cash payment, according to the officials.

When reached, the chief executive of the Sehat Card Plus programme Dr Riaz Tanoli told The News that they were working with members of the cardiac association and wound up finding an amicable solution to the issue.

He said after the rates are revised, they would suspend all services of the hospitals if found rejecting cardiac patients.