Claims about spread of LSD in rural areas surface

Islamabad : The local people claimed that many of their cows have died due to the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in rural areas of the capital city.

According to the details, the claims about the spread of this disease first came from a local village ‘Peja’ where people stated that they have dumped the dead cows to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease.

The local people approached the veterinary doctors in their villages and tried to treat the cattle with traditional veterinary medicines. But soon the affected cows got circular, firm coalescing nodes on their skin.

It appeared that the cattle farmers who earn a living by selling off a few litres of milk are facing this situation. Most of these farmers are illiterate and are not aware of prophylactic measures that are vital to stop the progression of this disease.

A local person informed that some of the affected cows were sold to the butchers at low rates who later sold their meat to the customers. The health experts have stated that lumpy skin disease cannot be transmitted to humans but the affected cows should not be slaughtered as any kind of infection may damage their organs.

The health authorities are reviewing the situation and have so far not given any official statement about the alleged spread of lumpy skin disease in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan ordered four million vaccine doses from Turkey in March this year and it is likely to help control lumpy skin disease in the country.

Bashir Ahmad, a local meat seller, said if cases of lumpy skin disease appear in Islamabad then it would certainly affect their business because scared buyers would abstain from making purchases.