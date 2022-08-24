AIOU exams of SSC, HSSC from Sept 1

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and I.Com programmes offered in spring 2022 semester from September 1 to October 3, 2022, throughout the country.

According to Controller Examinations, Mian Muhammad Riaz, date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Roll number slips are uploaded to students CMS portal and dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.

Moreover, entry tests for admission in the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) MBA/MPA, MS/ MPhil, and Ph.D will be conducted in the university’s academic complex from August 26 to 31, 2022. The first and second merit lists will be displayed on the university website on September 5 and 12, respectively.

On the other hand, deadline for depositing fee for the first and second merit lists will be September 9 and 16 respectively.