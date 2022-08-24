PFA to launch Star Rating System for restaurants

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) all set to launch its Star Rating Programme for all restaurants in the provincial metropolis.

In this regard, a delegation of the Restaurant Association met DG Food Authority Shoaib Khan Jadoon here on Tuesday and held a discussion about the new system. The members of the delegation praised the Star Rating Programme as a positive initiative for the restaurant industry. This system would increase the trend of better quality competition in the food business. They assured full cooperation in the launching of star rating system. On this occasion, DG Food Authority said that before the regular launch, further consultation would be done with the hotel and restaurant industry. PFA will determine the quality of hotels and restaurants under the star rating system. Shoaib Jadoon clarified that stars will be given to the food business after strict inspection of food quality and implementation of hygiene rules.