Yasmin orders timely promotion of senior medics

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed to prepare working papers for associate professors, assistant professors, senior registrars, medical officers and women medical officers awaiting promotion.

She gave this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education. Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretaries Farrukh Naveed, M Usman, Additional Secretaries, Mian Zahid ur Rehman Batha, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Athar and Ijaz Sheikh participated in the meeting.

Provincial Health Minister said that the number of postgraduate registrars will be increased in the next induction. The promotion of officers and senior registrars was deliberately delayed. Now no delay in the promotion of doctors will be tolerated.

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the progress of doctors waiting for promotion in the teaching hospitals, new recruitment for vacant posts and the ongoing progress on the under-construction 600-bedded Mother and Child Block in Gangaram Hospital. Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch gave briefing to Health Minister during the meeting. She further said that requisition is also being sent to Punjab Public Service Commission for recruitment to vacant posts.