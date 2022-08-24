Yasmin orders timely promotion of senior medics

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed to prepare working papers for associate professors, assistant professors, senior registrars, medical officers and women medical officers awaiting promotion.
She gave this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education. Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretaries Farrukh Naveed, M Usman, Additional Secretaries, Mian Zahid ur Rehman Batha, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Athar and Ijaz Sheikh participated in the meeting.
Provincial Health Minister said that the number of postgraduate registrars will be increased in the next induction. The promotion of officers and senior registrars was deliberately delayed. Now no delay in the promotion of doctors will be tolerated.
Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the progress of doctors waiting for promotion in the teaching hospitals, new recruitment for vacant posts and the ongoing progress on the under-construction 600-bedded Mother and Child Block in Gangaram Hospital. Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch gave briefing to Health Minister during the meeting. She further said that requisition is also being sent to Punjab Public Service Commission for recruitment to vacant posts.
LAHORE:Short films are being screened at Alhamra Hall 3 at 2pm on August 25, 2022 . Five movies by orphans, five by...
LAHORE:Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has planned to construct 1000 clean drinking water centres in Punjab during the...
LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences has decided to switch all its MPhil and PhD programmes from annual to...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority all set to launch its Star Rating Programme for all restaurants in the provincial...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik paid surprise visit to Govt Mian Mir...
LAHORE:Situation remained tense in Punjab University especially at its hostels at New Campus after a late night clash...
Comments