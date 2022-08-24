DMS suspended

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik paid surprise visit to Govt Mian Mir Hospital and found the hospital condition untidy and staff absent from duty.
He suspended DMS Dr Samera Rehmat from service due to absent from duty and asked her to report to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. The Minister also issued show-cause notices to MS Dr Akhtar and Pharmacist Ms Humera on account of inefficiency in service. The minister said that medicines are available free of cost to all patients and the department has sufficient stock of medicines. He maintained that DHQ, THQ hospitals and RHCs and BHUs would be upgraded by providing them infrastructure and medical equipment.
