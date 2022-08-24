PU tense after student groups’ clash

LAHORE:Situation remained tense in Punjab University especially at its hostels at New Campus after a late night clash between two student groups.

A clash took place between students of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) and Punjabi Council on Monday night over an issue. Next day students from the two sides held separate demonstrations and demanded the varsity administration take action against those who were involved in creating law and order situation at PU campus. PU guards and a police contingent was also present to avoid further clash. The IJT students staged demo outside the Vice Chancellor (VC) office and later outside the VC House while Punjabi Council’s students staged demo outside a hostel. At a demo outside the hostel some students alleged that police instead of taking action against students involved in clash took action against peaceful students and thrashed them. A PU spokesperson said some elements were using students for political purposes. He said the university administration would take strict action against all those trying to create unrest at the campus.