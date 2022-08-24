Rape attempts on two boys foiled

LAHORE:A suspected religious teacher was arrested for attempting rape a child in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The suspect identified as Qari Abdullah lured the victim to a room where he attempted rape. The victim survived the attempt after crying for help. A case was registered on the complaint of Ejaz Ahmad, the father of the victim.

In another incident in Garden Town area, a suspected security guard was arrested for making a similar attempt on a child. The suspect Tasawwar worked as a supervisor in Fair Security Company. He on the day of the incident lured the victim and attempted to rape him. The victim told police that the suspect often would harass the victim by hurling threats at him. Police have arrested both the suspects and were investigating the matter further.

Lahore Police, Nadra sign MoU: Lahore Police has signed a biometric verification MoU with Nadra here on Tuesday. SP Crime Registration Office (CRO) Nasar Ullah Ranjha said that for the first time the biometric verification agreement has been reached. He said that this would help cover many challenges by police during detection and investigations process. He added with the fingerprints available of a suspect, the CNIC and family data of any accused can be checked. In many cases when the criminals were arrested, they either told a lie that they have not been issued a CNIC or they did not have it at the present moment. It created a lot of nuisance for police in preparation for the criminals’ records. The biometric verification technology will help overcome this obstacle. The Nadra centre will either be constructed in Police Lines or DIG Investigations Office.

Husband dies, wife injured in firing incident: A man died and his wife injured after unidentified suspects opened firing at them in Sattokatla on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the victims identified as Salah-ul-Din, a farmer by profession, was riding a car along with his wife Abida and going somewhere. As he reached near PIA Road, the unidentified suspects opened firing at the couple. Salah-ul-Din died after receiving the bullet injuries while Abida was injured. According to initial investigations, the deceased was allegedly involved in murder of a youth named Rana Shafiq.

Police were investigating the matter keeping in view different angles including the old enmity. Labourer dies in roof collapse: A labourer died after an under-construction roof fell down in Sundar on Tuesday. The victim identified as Asghar reportedly was removing the shuttering luggage of a roof when it suddenly collapsed.

accident: Two women were severely injured after a speeding car hit them in Shadman. They were crossing road near Jail Road when a car rammed into them. The victims have been identified as Khadija 23 and Nadia 22.