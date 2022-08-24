Israel unveils 1,200-year-old desert mansion

RAHAT, Israel: Israeli archaeologists unveiled a 1,200 year-old mansion on Tuesday, broadening knowledge of the southern desert region where a mosque was recently discovered.
Described as a "luxurious rural estate" by the Israel Antiquities Authority, the home boasted a marble-paved hallway and walls decorated with frescoes. The first building of its kind to be found in the southern Negev desert, according to the IAA, it contained vaulted rooms around a central courtyard.
The remains of oil lamps were unearthed in storage rooms underground, along with a cistern. "The luxurious estate and the unique impressive underground vaults are evidence of the owners’ means," said a statement from the archaeologists leading the excavations. The site in the Bedouin city of Rahat is due to be opened to the public on Thursday.
