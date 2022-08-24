Karamat in Masters pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Karamatullah Khan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of World Squash Masters in Poland on Tuesday.

In the second round of 35 plus category, Karamatullah defeated Poland’s Tomasz Wilczy ski 11-5, 11-7, 11-2.

Fahim Gul lost to South Africa’s Christo Potgieter.

Karamatullah will face South Africa’s Wiehahn Stiglingh in the third round.