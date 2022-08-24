PSB to hold meeting with federations for future events

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) plans to hold a detailed meeting in the near future with the national sports federations to review the nation’s recent performances in the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games.

PSB seeks to make a proper plan for the next year’s Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.

PSB Director General Col (retd) Asif Zaman told ‘The News’ that the PSB would continue to support the athletes in the elite pool and to provide them with all possible facilities within the existing resources to prepare them for the Asian Games, the 2024 Paris Olympics and its qualifiers which in some disciplines have already been started.

“The Board will plan preparatory camps after taking input from the federations,” Asif said. “We are not happy with the performance of volleyball, taekwondo and karate in the Islamic Games and that of squash in the Commonwealth Games. We were expecting solid shows in these disciplines. I will advise the players of these disciplines to work hard and meet the standard of Asian Games, Islamic Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics,” said Asif, a former Asian junior squash champion.

Pakistan’s performance in the Commonwealth Games remained good with the nation securing two golds, three silver and three bronze medals in Birmingham.

However, the country flopped in the Islamic Games where standard was too high.

In the Commonwealth Games, Arshad Nadeem claimed gold in javelin throw while Nooh Dastgir Butt secured gold in the +109kg weightlifting competition. Nooh set records in all three categories of his event.

Wrestlers Mohammad Inam, Sharif Tahir and Zaman Anwar claimed silver medals and Ali Asad and Inayatullah secured bronze medals. The third bronze in the Birmingham event was snared by two-time Olympian judoka Shah Hussain.

However, in the Islamic Games, Pakistan managed only one medal – gold won by Arshad Nadeem. Altaf-ur-Rehman clinched a bronze medal in para-table tennis.

In the Islamic Games, the country’s seasoned karateka and former Asian champion Saadi Abbas was expected to finish at the victory podium since he had got silver in the previous Islamic Games but he failed to live up to the billing when he narrowly lost his second round fight against the world champion from Uzbekistan.

Asif said that the PSB, in coordination with the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), plans to provide training and treatment in Germany to Arshad Nadeem in near future to prepare him for the Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We have received a letter from the Pakistan embassy in Germany and we have also written a letter to the AFP. Very soon Arshad will be sent to Germany for treatment and preparation,” Asif said.

While competing in the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games, Arshad was suffering from elbow and knee injuries. He set a record in the Commonwealth Games with a massive throw of 90.18 metre and also became the first South Asian javelin thrower to break the 90-metre barrier.

Since qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 86.29 metre in the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal, Arshad is gradually improving. He finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics and the World Championship in the US last July.

In Birmingham, his feat dazzled everyone at the Alexander Stadium.

Asif reiterated that those athletes would be backed for the Olympic Qualifiers who had a decent chance of making it to the world’s largest sports extravaganza.

“Yes, in a few disciplines like wrestling, weightlifting, judo and athletics we have the potential to make a cut for the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Asif said.

On Thursday (tomorrow), the medallists of the Commonwealth Games will be handed over cash prizes in a ceremony to be held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

“Cash awards will be awarded to the medal winners as per the established policy,” Asif said.