Pak women too strong for Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women defeated Tajikistan 3-0 in the Asia/Oceania Billie-Jean King Cup Group II underway in Tajikistan.

According to the reports reaching here, Pakistan women tennis team comprising Ushna Sohail, Sarah Ibrahim, Meheq Khokhar, and Noor Malik combined to beat the host country. Ushna defeated Sumaya Tukhtaeva 6-1, 6-1 with Sarah getting the better of Anastasiya Tursunova 6-4, 6-4.

In doubles, both Noor and Meheq combined in to beat Nakkhat and Guhozakhon 6-0, 6-1 to give Pakistan a 3-0 win. Earlier, Pakistan lost to Mongolia on the opening day.