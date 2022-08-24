Women inductees

In a much-needed move, the Lahore police has appointed six women police officers as investigation officers at each of its six divisions. The number is small and constitutes only per cent of the 84 new postings that have taken place but the Punjab police had received a positive response to the posting of a woman police officer earlier and has responded to that. There had been a sentiment in the police, quite clearly based on traditional thinking and perhaps an element of open chauvinism, that investigative work is dangerous for women and that they should not engage in it. The good performance of the police officer initially reported has led to at least six others assuming similar posts.

This is an important step. Around the world, women serve in the police – both as on-duty cops and as investigators. Apart from this, with the high rate of crime in Lahore including crime involving women, the presence of the female police officers may help women victims come forward more openly with their stories. This is a vital necessity given that as per records, too few perpetrators are eventually brought to justice and many cases thrown out because courts quote a lack of evidence presented before them. This is usually due to shoddy police work and a failure to collect sufficient evidence. We hope that these women police officers, who should be highly motivated to prove themselves in their new role, will help overcome these difficulties and in particular help women in need of police help in all cases. If the experiment succeeds, we hope it can be expanded to other areas of Punjab and perhaps also the rest of the country.

There's no reason for a lack of equity between male and female officers at various stations in the country. The fact that some effort is being made, even if on a small scale, to remedy the situation is important. Apart from women victims, children may also be more willing to speak to a woman officer rather than her male counterpart. Also, women may be better equipped to handle a certain set of cases although we hope they will not be restricted to such cases. There's no reason why they can't investigate murder, dacoity and other heinous crimes as effectively as the men they work with. One hopes the police force in Pakistan includes gender sensitivity training not just about how to deal with women victims but also on how to deal with women colleagues. This is especially important in a country where women in the workforce still face some astoundingly archaic challenges.