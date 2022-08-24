Devastated lives

The climate nightmare Pakistan – in fact, the whole region – is going through has resulted in nearly 700 people losing their lives across the country as hundreds of thousands stand displaced; 200 of the dead are from Balochistan alone. As if the people and the already trembling infrastructure in the country have not had enough, the country faces yet another strong low-pressure area. For the past one month, Pakistan has been reeling under heavy and moderate rainfall and thunderstorms resulting in floods across vast areas. Under the influence of an accentuated seasonal low persisting in the regions of Balochistan and Sindh, there is a likelihood of even more devastating weather patterns for the country, especially in Balochistan. The continuing wet spell has amply proved that the country is not yet fully prepared to take on the erratic climatic conditions that many countries have been experiencing. The most damaging impact is from flash floods and their fallout on downstream areas. Heavy rainfalls also result in water logging in affected areas, something our governments seem to be unable to do much about in the absence of the required machinery and wherewithal to respond promptly. All these factors are putting extra pressure on the affected people who have lost their loved ones, their livestock, their crops, and their meagre dwellings.

As district governments issue high-alert warnings, people are left to their own devices – moving from place to place with their belongings and livestock. The water in the Indus has risen to 500,000 cusecs, and is likely to reach the over 700,000 cusecs mark in the next couple of days. Then the hill torrent floods are also gushing to the rivers that keep swelling. What the government needs is a comprehensive plan in place to evacuate the affected people from flood areas in time. Climate change is no longer inevitability – it is a reality that has hit us bad and the government cannot use any excuse for its lack of preparedness. When flood waters consistently rise, just issuing evacuation orders is simply not enough. There is a need to deploy all state machinery to tackle the issue. There are accusations in some parts of the country, notably southern Punjab, that wealthy landowners with acres of land have saved themselves from the floods by creating barriers or building drains, which take the water away from their own agricultural lands and into the fields or even the houses of smaller landowners or people who are unable to do anything to raise their voice. There should be a complete ban on such constructions. There is also a need to ensure that all dry river beds and streams have strong bridges that can withstand gushing waters. But here our successive governments build new bridges that are washed away quickly.

The government spends billions of rupees on these embankments that are not solid or strong enough to withstand the pressure of water. As a result hundreds of villages get inundated and human and animal lives are lost. The floods also do not mean just disaster for a few days or a few weeks. This is especially true for smaller farmers, who have no means to protect their crops and save their lands. They will experience a situation where they spend an entire season without a crop to rely on and take into the market. What do people need at the moment? They need a government that has kept the people on top of its priority list – forget the politics, forget the acrimony, just focus on the people. Unfortunately, we haven't seen much of that. As the people of Balochistan, Sindh and southern Punjab prepare for lives as either IDPs or even more vulnerable citizens, a reckoning is in order. The country just cannot afford to remain unprepared like this every year.