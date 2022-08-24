City of quacks

Providing quality healthcare to every citizen should be a top priority for any state that aspires for the welfare of its citizens. Unfortunately, this is not the case in Pakistan, especially Punjab. For instance, the city of Hafizabad is flooded with quacks, endangering the health of the community and raising questions about the efficiency of the district health authority. People pay them a hefty fee for their treatment only to find out that they are consulting people with fake degrees. It is surprising that this problem has not been solved to date.
Public-sector health officials are highly paid by the government, and yet no one is interested in combating quackery. This could be due to either apathy or poor administrative skills. The people of Hafizabad deserve better.
Dr Ali Nasim Chattha
Hafizabad
