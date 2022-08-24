The year of destruction

Due to heavy rains, the Balochistan government has decided to close education institutions from August 22 to 27. Around 225 people have lost their lives in Balochistan so far. It is estimated that heavy rains will continue.

Closing educational institutions is not enough to save people from the flash floods. The government should evacuate residential areas affected by the flood so that more fatalities do not occur.

Muhammad Shoaib

Quetta