Disastrous rains

The recent rains have brought destruction in Larkana. Houses have collapsed and connectivity issues prevail as power has gone out. Furthermore, many deaths have occurred and hospitals are crowded, resulting in a shortage of doctors. Apart from the local residents, farmers are also suffering as agricultural fields are flooded. As the government failed to provide relief, people tried to find a temporary solution to provide protection. They soon discovered that shopkeepers were selling in-demand items like plastic sheets for a much higher price than before.

It is the job of the government to provide ease to the people and hold accountable those shopkeepers who have been looting them. Flood victims deserve proper shelter, medical aid and food. NGOs and the government must work for providing relief to the affected.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana