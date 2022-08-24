Above the law?

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan recently used derogatory, threatening and even abusive language against several public office holders. This happened in a political gathering held last week. To date, Khan has not spared any state institution. Any other politician indulging in this behaviour would have been behind the bars long ago.

One wonders what is keeping the authorities concerned away from arresting him. A possible reason for this delay could be a strong reaction from his supporters. The PTI chairperson rightly feels that he is untouchable and can get away with anything, or at least this is the impression being created among the people.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad