Snail’s pace

This refers to the news report, ‘Ishaq Dar files petition in SC for early hearing of appeal’ (Aug 22). This is a stark example of the slow judicial process in the country. A ‘petition’ is being filed in court to take up the original ‘appeal’ filed around four years ago. This adds up to the administrative court work and definitely defeats the purpose of making things efficient and speedy.
The justice system should also consider keeping a list of ‘vexatious litigants’ where people keep filing petitions, appeals and counterclaims on things of otherwise simple nature to buy more time and prolong court processes. If the list is maintained, they could be denied unnecessary filings thus making the legal process a bit fast. However in the case of Ishaq Dar, he wants the case to end quickly, but even for that, he has to file another appeal as there is no other avenue available to move things forward.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
