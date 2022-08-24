‘Naya’ Pakistan’s ‘naya’ division

CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has created a new division in Punjab. The Gujarat division, created via a split from the Gujranwala division, will now form the 10th division of the province, with Gujarat city, CM Elahi’s hometown, becoming the division headquarters.

The primary objective of this move is clearly for the CM to benefit his own town. This is contrary to the PTI slogans that claim the party works only for the prosperity of Pakistan as a whole.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad