10 injured as racing bus rams into iron fence

Five men and as many women were wounded after their bus hit a footpath along Jail Road while racing with other buses on Tuesday.

Police said the drivers of four passenger buses were racing when one of the drivers lost control of the vehicle, which ran onto a footpath and rammed into a tree and an iron fence. As a result, 10 passengers were wounded and taken to hospital.

CCTV footage of accident went viral on social media, showing that initially three buses were racing and then the fourth one joined them. One elderly passenger can also be seen falling onto the road from the bus.

Two commit suicide

According to the Risala police, a 22-year-old man, Hussain Zuhair, ended his life at his house in the Light House area.

The deceased, who belonged to the Bohra community, was a fashion designing student at a private university and freelanced to bear his expenses. His father is a rickshaw driver, and he man apparently committed suicide due to financial constraints.

Separately, 15-year-old Safeer Hussain ended his life at his house in Malir. According to Khokhrapar SHO Muhammad Humayun, the boy committed suicide after his grandmother scolded him for his bad behaviour.