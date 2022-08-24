SECP holds webinar

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday held a webinar on stewardship guidelines with institutional investors and other stakeholders in the capital market.

The webinar discussion invited a panel of SECP officials, professionals, and industry leaders. Speakers included JS Investments Limited CEO Iffat Mankani, Jubilee Life Insurance Head of Research Sultan Mehmood, and SECP Additional Joint Director Sabahat Ul Ain, the regulator said.

In opening remarks, SECP Commissioner Sadia Khan emphasised role of institutional investors as stewards of capital and encouraged actions, which promote sustainability in terms of environment, societal and governance (ESG) aspects, she said.

The panelists shed light on measures being taken for improving overall capital stewardship landscape in the country and how SECP’s stewardship guidelines facilitate maturity of capital markets in the regard.

SECP Executive Director Khalida Habib highlighted a need to promote long-term value creation and responsible engagement of institutional investors with the investee companies.

The regulator intends to conduct a post regulatory impact analysis in future to assess implementation of stewardship guidelines.