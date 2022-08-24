NTDC raises salaries, pensions

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) board of directors has approved an increase in salaries and pensions of employees in line with a notification issued by the ministry of Finance, a press release said.
A meeting was held at NTDC Headquarter, Wapda House, Lahore, where they approved 15 percent increase on the basic salary drawn by employees in 2017. The raise in pay and allowances would take effect from July 1, 2022, NTDC said.
Ten percent ad hoc allowances given to the
employees during 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 would now be merged to the basic salaries of the employees, which would form new pay scales 2022, it added.
According to a NTDC spokesman, the retired
employees of the company have also been allowed
10 percent increase in their pensions from April
1, 2022. The board also approved disparity reduction allowance for employees falling in grade 20, 21,
and 22.
