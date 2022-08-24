Thought leaders dialogue on 25th

ISLAMABAD: Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG) and Nutshell Group have organised a talk ‘Thought Leaders Dialogue-Pakistan: the Next Great Infrastructure Connector’ on Thursday, August 25 at a local hotel in Islamabad, a statement said.
The dialogue would be on geophysical, political, and digital infrastructure and policies for the next decade, the organisers said.
An interactive discussion session at the end of the event would cater to a better understanding of placing Pakistan’s strategic location and infrastructure’s importance at the core of the regional development progress, they added.
Key speakers would include minister of State Petroleum Division Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, chairperson of Pakistan Stock Exchange Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, former National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf, ambassador Ali J. Siddiqui, Air chief Marshal Sohail Aman (Rtd), president of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ghias Khan, founder of Corporate Pakistan Group Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, and founder of Tabadlab Mosharraf Zaidi.
The organisers said they would bring the audience’s and stakeholders’ focus on significance of Pakistan as a regional energy, infrastructure, and digital connector and corridor through the dialogue. It will also outline policies that would be needed to best utilise the conduit, they stated.
