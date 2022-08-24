Gold drops Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs150 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs146,000 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs129 to Rs125,171.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,733 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30.
