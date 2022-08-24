Fertiliser makers fear DAP shortage in case of regulatory move

LAHORE: Fertiliser manufacturers foresee a shortage of DAP following the government’s decision to regulate the sector by authorising Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to facilitate its import without any financial burden on the government.

Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) said that regulating a deregulated sector would adversely affect the availability of DAP in the market.

In a letter to the Ministry of Commerce, FMPAC pointed out that the intervention by TCP would not only lead to product shortage in the country, but the proposal of brokerage fee by TCP would also be finally passed to the end users by the international suppliers.

FMPAC Executive Director, Brig Sher Shah Malik (retd) said, “It is important to examine the implications of the proposal for the fertiliser supply chain to avoid subsequent complexities. The intervention of TCP in phosphatic fertiliser imports will have damaging consequences for the farmers and domestic industry and will also have significant impact on country’s economy and food security at large.”

Pakistan’s average DAP annual off-take is around 2 million tonnes per annum. This is supplied through nearly 35 percent (800,000 tonnes) local production and 65 percent (1.2 million tonnes) imports.

According to the current exchange rates, it is valued around $1.2 billion per annum. At present, 11 importing companies, which include urea manufacturers, importers and few dealers carry out import of DAP in the country.

Domestic prices in the country are directly linked to CFR international prices and rupee dollar parity, which frequently varies throughout the year. The imports are executed at competitive prices and on need basis in line with comparatively narrow application window.

Shah stated that regulating a product, which was imported was subject to variations in price due to import CFR cost and exchange rate under the prevalent environment. As per current import model, the country never experienced DAP shortage. Regular and timely imports ensured product availability to the farmers while promoting the use of balanced fertilisers.

Data for last 10 years shows that fertiliser industry carries significant DAP stocks throughout the year over and above the buffer stocks. This has significant carrying cost which is currently borne by importers.

Shah said that the proposed model might be envisioned to provide protection against price increase in the international market if domestic price was kept unchanged due to old stock acquired at lower rates. However, it must not be overlooked that in such a scenario, it would lead to reluctance of the importers to further import due to fear of losses. Similarly, in case of decrease in international DAP prices, local farmers would be deprived of the benefit as costlier imported stocks were bound to be sold at higher prices to avoid extensive loses to the dealers. “If importers are compelled to adjust prices, they will avoid investing in DAP thus leading to DAP shortage in the country,” the FMPAC executive director said.

FMPAC requested government that the regulation of DAP import should not be executed in the national interest to ensure uninterrupted availability of DAP to the farmers throughout the year. Regulation would undermine national efforts to attain self-sufficiency in fertilisers by discouraging any new investments in the country, it said.